Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $657,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average is $178.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

