Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.