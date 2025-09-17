Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 235,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.1% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,354.35. This represents a 34.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.