Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,363 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 0.4% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 192,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $20,249,825.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,241,197.67. This represents a 47.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,938 shares of company stock valued at $93,618,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 1.0%

RBLX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.16.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

