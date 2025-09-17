Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Decreases By 27.5%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zentek Stock Performance

Zentek stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Zentek has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 981.17%.The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.