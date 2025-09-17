Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Decreases By 27.5%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zentek Stock Performance

Zentek stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Zentek has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 981.17%.The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

