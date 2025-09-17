Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expands By 27.0%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

