Short Interest in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Grows By 74.0%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,800 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NTSI opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.