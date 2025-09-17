Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 35.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BIS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) by 267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.35% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

