Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 35.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BIS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.