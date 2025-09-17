Short Interest in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Increases By 34.6%

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,162.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,434,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5,425.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,084,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

