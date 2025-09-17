Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 62.2%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,072.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($34.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by $3.50. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 399.91% and a negative return on equity of 136.17%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

