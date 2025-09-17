Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.2105.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 253.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

