ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $932.28 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $923.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

