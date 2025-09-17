Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Kevin Sagara Sells 28,864 Shares

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SRE opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 169,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

