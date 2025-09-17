Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seiko Epson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of SEKEY opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.