Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seiko Epson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Seiko Epson Price Performance
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
