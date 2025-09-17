Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seiko Epson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Seiko Epson stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%. Research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

