Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.5%

TSE:SES opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.