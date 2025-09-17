Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

