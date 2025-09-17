Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,202 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,758,000 after buying an additional 702,057 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 164,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

