Schlumberger Limited $SLB Holdings Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SLB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.