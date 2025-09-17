Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 720 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

