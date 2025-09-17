Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $724.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $727.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

