Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.93 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,985,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,552.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,468.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,723.71.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

