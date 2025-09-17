Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.53.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

