Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.9%

EMR stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

