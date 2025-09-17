Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.9%
EMR stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Rezolute Stock: FDA Fast Track Fuels 2025 Breakout
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.