Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 157,718 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,718 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $279,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

CME Group stock opened at $259.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.38 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

