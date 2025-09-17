Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 2,194 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

