Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,329,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,654,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.