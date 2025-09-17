Sapient Capital LLC Sells 56 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $376.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.42. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

