Sapient Capital LLC Sells 14,091 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

