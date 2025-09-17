Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.56. The company has a market cap of $729.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $608.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

