Sapient Capital LLC Has $59.69 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $5,475.01 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,985.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,584.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5,223.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

