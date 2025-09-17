Sapient Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp $INBK

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52,791.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

