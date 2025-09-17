Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $609.75 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.21 and a 200 day moving average of $545.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.