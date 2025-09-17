Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,472,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 567.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 7,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

