Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

