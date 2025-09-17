Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 15,116 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $215,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,953,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,176,079.96. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,083 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $197,725.32.

On Friday, August 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,723 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $329,512.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 400 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $5,532.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,710 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $150,689.70.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

