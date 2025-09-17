Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

RYAN opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,852,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after buying an additional 1,218,147 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,590,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,517,000 after buying an additional 872,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

