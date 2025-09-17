Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,325 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,325.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 to GBX 5,450 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 to GBX 5,100 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,619.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,561.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,518.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,024.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,474. The firm has a market cap of £75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.71, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.

