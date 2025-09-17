Richard White Sells 550,700 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total value of A$51,892,461.00.

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

About WiseTech Global

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

