Richard White Sells 550,700 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total value of A$51,892,461.00.
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.