Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.0% during the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.