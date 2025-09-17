Reviewing DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97% ARMOUR Residential REIT -4.55% 15.89% 1.64%

Dividends

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 5 1 0 2.17

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.44 $70.52 million ($0.04) -295.50 ARMOUR Residential REIT $550.95 million 2.47 -$14.39 million ($0.24) -62.00

DigitalBridge Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

