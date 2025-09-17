Reviewing China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) & Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Evergy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $13.49 billion 0.96 $1.84 billion N/A N/A Evergy $5.85 billion 2.81 $873.50 million $3.64 19.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy.

87.2% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Evergy 14.29% 8.62% 2.66%

Dividends

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Resources Power and Evergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evergy 0 0 8 1 3.11

Evergy has a consensus target price of $74.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Summary

Evergy beats China Resources Power on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

