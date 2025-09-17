Reviewing Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Directview and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Actelis Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,067.68%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Directview.

This table compares Directview and Actelis Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.62 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.55

Directview has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Actelis Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77%

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Directview on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

