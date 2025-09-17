Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $75.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.0417.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 107,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

