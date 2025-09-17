Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Featured Stories

