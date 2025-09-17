Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 6,684 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,087,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.