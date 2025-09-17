Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 10,796 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.6%

FNF opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.