Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,364 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 5.42% of AdaptHealth worth $68,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,937.85. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

