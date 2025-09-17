Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after buying an additional 2,460,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.31.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MTB opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

