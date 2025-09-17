Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group accounts for about 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.37% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $55,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKWD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

